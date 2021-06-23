Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Raised to $60.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC opened at $44.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.28. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.