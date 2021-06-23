Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OMIC. Cowen initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC opened at $24.27 on Monday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

