SysGroup (LON:SYS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

SysGroup (LON:SYS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

SysGroup stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.55) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £20.52 million and a PE ratio of 50.25. SysGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50.90 ($0.67).

SysGroup Company Profile

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

