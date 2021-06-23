SysGroup (LON:SYS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

SysGroup (LON:SYS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
SysGroup stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.55) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £20.52 million and a PE ratio of 50.25. SysGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50.90 ($0.67).
SysGroup Company Profile
