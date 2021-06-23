$4.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.02 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $14.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $675.95.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $621.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $626.86. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

