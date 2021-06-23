Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $104.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.27.

NYSE WLK opened at $92.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $106.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 34,089 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $974,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

