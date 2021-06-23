SVB Leerink Increases Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $160.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.91.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $110.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.32. Natera has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,937.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $49,194.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,740 shares in the company, valued at $38,427,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,526 shares of company stock valued at $30,680,936. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Natera by 56.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after purchasing an additional 169,250 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Natera by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

