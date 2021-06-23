Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.89. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 1,125,991 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 233.23% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 122.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29,244 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aeterna Zentaris in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Aeterna Zentaris in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aeterna Zentaris in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aeterna Zentaris in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

