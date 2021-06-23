Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.49. Hill International shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 285,992 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $137.60 million, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter.

In other Hill International news, Director Paul J. Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIL. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hill International by 165.0% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,097 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Hill International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,452,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 671,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hill International by 28.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill International during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hill International during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

