Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.26. Banco Macro shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 383,842 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Banco Macro by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Banco Macro by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Banco Macro by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000.

About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.