Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $118.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Carter’s have outpaced the industry in the past three months on strong first-quarter 2021 results and an upbeat view. Top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year in first-quarter 2021. Results were aided by demand for its products in March, led by spring offerings. Also, better promotions, productivity and enhanced pricing aided results. The company lifted its 2021 view and issued an upbeat second quarter guidance. Continued momentum in online demand driven by expanded products, ease of checkout, site navigation and faster delivery bode well. However, COVID-19 related costs for protective equipment and cleaning supplies are likely to affect second-quarter and 2021 results. High store related expenses and higher compensation costs are likely to led SG&A expense deleverage.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRI. B. Riley raised their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Shares of CRI opened at $102.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

