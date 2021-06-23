U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.07. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 1,051,554 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USEG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 2.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

