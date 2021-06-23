Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Now Covered by Compass Point

Equities research analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $4.23 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 million. Analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 736,668 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 389,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 195,083 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.