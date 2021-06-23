Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $29.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $28.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNM. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

UNM stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

