Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Raised to $41.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

NYSE:EQH opened at $30.22 on Monday. Equitable has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $715,679,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Equitable by 15,007.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,148 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,138,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Equitable by 653.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 305.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,626,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,725 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

