Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to Sell

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NHI opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

