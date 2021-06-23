Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
ALFVY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Danske lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.
Shares of ALFVY opened at $35.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.44. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.28.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
Recommended Story: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.