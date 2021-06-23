Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ALFVY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Danske lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of ALFVY opened at $35.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.44. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

