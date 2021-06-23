Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rating Increased to Hold at Pareto Securities

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATLKY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $62.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 0.88. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. Analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

