Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Roxgold from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Roxgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roxgold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.59.

Get Roxgold alerts:

Shares of Roxgold stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74. Roxgold has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.