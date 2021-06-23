Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99. Covestro has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $38.05.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

