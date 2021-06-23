Zacks: Analysts Expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.30. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $55.50.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

