Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $125.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.20.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $130.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.