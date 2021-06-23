Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Camden National stock opened at $47.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $709.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Camden National has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $49.65.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 92.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Camden National by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

