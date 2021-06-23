Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Sell

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLNT. TheStreet lowered Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $224.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 2.79. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fluent by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 124,366 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Fluent by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fluent by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 41,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fluent by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fluent during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

