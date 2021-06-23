Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Covetrus alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82.

In related news, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $464,352.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,534.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $45,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,922.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,690 shares of company stock worth $1,564,567 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,293,000 after acquiring an additional 972,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,173,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,880,000 after acquiring an additional 175,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,888,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,530,000 after acquiring an additional 585,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after acquiring an additional 139,390 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covetrus (CVET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.