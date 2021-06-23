Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Shares Down 7.1%

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 5,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGGF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Angang Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Angang Steel in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70.

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

