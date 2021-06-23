BMO Capital Markets Increases Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$4.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.36.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$3.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$629.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.34 and a 12-month high of C$3.62.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson purchased 501,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

