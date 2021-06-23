Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a report released on Sunday, June 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.69.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Laurentian increased their price target on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.90.

STN stock opened at C$54.94 on Tuesday. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$37.46 and a 1 year high of C$59.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$55.33. The stock has a market cap of C$6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62.

In other news, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$209,320.04. Also, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total value of C$1,876,273.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,945,587.89. Insiders have sold 70,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,116 over the last 90 days.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

