Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$3.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.48.

Shares of TVE opened at C$2.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.53. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$0.69 and a one year high of C$2.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$349,063.92.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

