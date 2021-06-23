Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BIR. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$4.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.00. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.45.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.