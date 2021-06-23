Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Earns Neutral Rating from CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.44.

TSE FVI opened at C$7.06 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 20.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

