Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Raised by Analyst

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Performance Food Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the food distribution company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of PFGC opened at $49.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

