Brokers Issue Forecasts for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 22,956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 43,312 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 132,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

