The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%.

THG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Shares of THG stock opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

