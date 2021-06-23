Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.32 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $305.97 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $316.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 747.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.