$599.83 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce sales of $599.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $607.00 million and the lowest is $587.30 million. Nordson reported sales of $538.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,250,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $109,180,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Nordson by 27.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nordson by 40.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Nordson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $219.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

