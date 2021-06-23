Morgan Stanley Upgrades Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) to Overweight

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OCDGF opened at $26.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.20. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.