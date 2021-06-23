Morgan Stanley Raises Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $108.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

DUK opened at $100.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

