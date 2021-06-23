B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.86 on Monday. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 483.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 714,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 592,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $4,199,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 2,588.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 3,775,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $536,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

