1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Research Coverage Started at ThinkEquity

Equities research analysts at ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GOED stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. 1847 Goedeker has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter.

In other 1847 Goedeker news, Director Ellery Roberts bought 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,375,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,337.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 36,744 shares of company stock worth $77,462 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in 1847 Goedeker by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 667.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

