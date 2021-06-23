HC Wainwright Increases Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $220.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

JAZZ stock opened at $177.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

