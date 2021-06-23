HC Wainwright Increases Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $220.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.
JAZZ stock opened at $177.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.26.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
