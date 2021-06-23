Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Torchlight Energy Resources Call Options (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 41,706 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 108% compared to the average daily volume of 20,050 call options.

NASDAQ:TRCH opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Torchlight Energy Resources has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources by 105.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources during the first quarter worth $38,000. 8.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma.

