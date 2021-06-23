Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $52.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,548 shares of company stock valued at $343,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Aflac by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Aflac by 292.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aflac by 30.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after purchasing an additional 916,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in Aflac by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

