Globus Maritime Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 7,769 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,328% compared to the average daily volume of 320 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 deadweight tonnage.

