Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $211.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $216.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,511,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,620,000 after purchasing an additional 619,571 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

