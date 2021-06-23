FY2021 EPS Estimates for Safestore Holdings plc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Safestore in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safestore’s FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SFSHF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Safestore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $13.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.22. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

