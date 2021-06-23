Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,035 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,072% compared to the average daily volume of 259 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 10.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,425,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 311,111 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 358.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,885,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,117 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 8.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 101,912 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,043,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 6.6% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,010,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHA opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.89 million and a PE ratio of -6.19.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

