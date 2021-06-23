European Sustainable Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUSG) Shares Up 0.2%

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. 55,423 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 27,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

