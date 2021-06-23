Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.