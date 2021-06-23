FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway Issued By Desjardins (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNR. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$139.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC set a C$146.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.23.

TSE CNR opened at C$129.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$115.63 and a twelve month high of C$149.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$134.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

