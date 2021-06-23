Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Earns “Hold” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their hold rating on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) in a report issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

DGEAF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGEAF stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.95.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.